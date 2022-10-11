WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup Features 10 Matches

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 11, 2022

AEW returns with a new episode of AEW Dark tonight on the official AEW YouTube channel at 7PM ET with an action-packed 10-match lineup. Check out the card below:

- Lance Archer vs. Alec Odin
- Papadon vs. Brian Cage
- Marina Shafir vs. Hikaru Shida
- Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb, and Jamie Hayter vs. Jordan Blade, Trish Adora, and Brittany Blake
- Athena vs. Gia Scott
- QT Marshall vs. Action Andretti
- Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Joe Keys, Josh Fuller, and BK Klein
- Brandon Cutler vs. Kip Sabian
- Cole Karter and Aaron Solo vs. Matt Sydal and Dante Martin
- Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura


