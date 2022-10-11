Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup Features 10 Matches

AEW returns with a new episode of AEW Dark tonight on the official AEW YouTube channel at 7PM ET with an action-packed 10-match lineup. Check out the card below:

- Lance Archer vs. Alec Odin

- Papadon vs. Brian Cage

- Marina Shafir vs. Hikaru Shida

- Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb, and Jamie Hayter vs. Jordan Blade, Trish Adora, and Brittany Blake

- Athena vs. Gia Scott

- QT Marshall vs. Action Andretti

- Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Joe Keys, Josh Fuller, and BK Klein

- Brandon Cutler vs. Kip Sabian

- Cole Karter and Aaron Solo vs. Matt Sydal and Dante Martin

- Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura