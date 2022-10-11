Cary Silkin Reveals Why He Didn't Close ROH Despite Losing "Millions Of Dollars"

Cary Silkin was recently interviewed by WrestlingInc.com's Nick Hausman, where he spoke about Ring of Honor's television deal with HDNet.
“The problem was and I didn’t know at the time, I should have done some more research, but I wouldn’t have turned them down, no matter what, but they only had… five percent of the country could see them.”
On why he kept ROH going:
“No, but here’s the thing, Nick, I knew we had a good thing. I knew it, I knew it, I knew it. I’d been watching wrestling since the late ’60s and I’m not an expert about anything, but I knew we had a good thing. I also knew that we’re not going to be able to compete with WWE. Why did I keep it open, six, seven, eight, nine, 10, 11? Because I knew we had a good thing. It was also passion, my passion for the product.”
According to Silkin, he confirmed the company lost millions of dollars during his time as owner.
