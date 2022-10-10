WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

QR Code Teases Continue On WWE RAW Season Premiere

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2022

QR Code Teases Continue On WWE RAW Season Premiere

The White Rabbit mystery was revealed finally at WWE Extreme Rules, but the QR codes continue!

In the background of a segment on Monday's WWE RAW Maryse and the Miz a man in a hoodie was clearly seen on camera, with a QR code on his sweatshirt.

 The QR code led to another WWE website which plays a retro-looking video of a puzzle being put together to the tune of "He’s Got the Whole World" revealing the new butterfly design logo of Bray Wyatt.

It looks like we will get more answers on Friday’s SmackDown on FOX.


Tags: #wwe #qr code #raw #bray wyatt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78926/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer