QR Code Teases Continue On WWE RAW Season Premiere

The White Rabbit mystery was revealed finally at WWE Extreme Rules, but the QR codes continue!

In the background of a segment on Monday's WWE RAW Maryse and the Miz a man in a hoodie was clearly seen on camera, with a QR code on his sweatshirt.

The QR code led to another WWE website which plays a retro-looking video of a puzzle being put together to the tune of "He’s Got the Whole World" revealing the new butterfly design logo of Bray Wyatt.

It looks like we will get more answers on Friday’s SmackDown on FOX.