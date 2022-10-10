Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Return On WWE RAW Season Premiere

Two former WWE Superstars returned on Monday's WWE RAW season premiere from Brooklyn, NY.

During an in-ring segment with Judgment Day, Finn Balor called out AJ Styles to which he responded and Styles explained that he realized that Finn Balor was right appearing to join the group.

In a surprise swerve, Styles noted that the family he needed wasn’t Balor, and then out came Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, returning to WWE with commentary referencing them as “The Originals” as well as Gallows and Anderson.

Styles, Gallows and Anderson went after Balor but he ran away ramp to rejoin Judgment Day.

