Two Former ROH Stars Backstage At WWE RAW Season Premiere

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2022

Tonight's WWE RAW is the season premiere from Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center. Backstage there are a number of interesting names including two former Ring of Honor stars.

Vincent and Dutch from The Righteous are backstage at WWE Raw tonight. Vincent has worked for IMPACT Wrestling recently although recently announced his departure.

