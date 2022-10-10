Two Former ROH Stars Backstage At WWE RAW Season Premiere

Tonight's WWE RAW is the season premiere from Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center. Backstage there are a number of interesting names including two former Ring of Honor stars.
Vincent and Dutch from The Righteous are backstage at WWE Raw tonight. Vincent has worked for IMPACT Wrestling recently although recently announced his departure.
⚡ Two NXT Stars Work WWE Main Event Taping Prior To RAW
Two WWE NXT stars worked the WWE Main Event taping tonight prior to the live RAW broadcast. PWInsider reports that Carmelo Hayes and Von Wag [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 10, 2022 08:13PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com