WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Two NXT Stars Work WWE Main Event Taping Prior To RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2022

Two NXT Stars Work WWE Main Event Taping Prior To RAW

Two WWE NXT stars worked the WWE Main Event taping tonight prior to the live RAW broadcast. PWInsider reports that Carmelo Hayes and Von Wagner wrestled Cedric Alexander and R-Truth.

Hayes is scheduled for a five-person ladder match for the NXT North American Championship he previously held at NXT Halloween Havoc on October 22.

During Saturday's Extreme Rules event, NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Nikkita Lyons were seen sitting in the crowd at the show.

It remains to be seen if Carmelo Hayes or Von Wagner will be called up to the main roster.

Source: pwinsiderelite.com
Tags: #wwe #main event #raw #carmelo hayes #von wagner

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78923/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer