Two NXT Stars Work WWE Main Event Taping Prior To RAW

Two WWE NXT stars worked the WWE Main Event taping tonight prior to the live RAW broadcast. PWInsider reports that Carmelo Hayes and Von Wagner wrestled Cedric Alexander and R-Truth.

Hayes is scheduled for a five-person ladder match for the NXT North American Championship he previously held at NXT Halloween Havoc on October 22.

During Saturday's Extreme Rules event, NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Nikkita Lyons were seen sitting in the crowd at the show.

It remains to be seen if Carmelo Hayes or Von Wagner will be called up to the main roster.