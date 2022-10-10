WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Hardy Offers Apology For 2011 Suicide Note Video

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 10, 2022

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy spoke about a video he made back in 2011 that was interpreted as a suicide threat at the time.

“I look back at that and, and I do — it was like fucked up. I feel so bad that I posted that even like for you to read for anybody who did. The intent was was not to be a suicide note, which obviously, it was formulated in that way, let’s not kid ourselves here. But the point was to say like, ‘Okay, we’re trying to start again, we’re trying to start again, this is something new, we’re gonna get it, Matt’s gonna get his shit together,’ whatever. But just taking that path and trying to be so shocking — it’s almost like when you have someone that has a creative mind, like me, but it’s not in the best place, and it’s not thinking about how this is going to affect people that are reading it and how they’re going to feel about it.”

“So looking back at that, I really regret that and I apologize to everyone, even started with you right here, Jon, I apologize to everyone who read that because, once again, there was never a thought in my mind about committing suicide, obviously, but it was just trying to take a shocking path, but it was the wrong path, and it was just so, so bad, and so, so fucked up and so poorly, poorly done.”

Source: 411mania.com
