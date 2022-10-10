WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
"Speedball" Mike Bailey On Practicing Phoenix Splash As A Child

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 10, 2022

"Speedball" Mike Bailey was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he revealed how he's trained himself for hitting the Phoenix Splash.

“So that happened very, very young. I want to say probably eight / nine years old. Me and my brother would do—not quite backyard, ‘cause we’d do it indoors, but—wrestling on our mattresses and we were smart about it. We would watch people on TV and we’d try to accurately replicate the technique in what they were doing. So nine year old Mike Bailey could probably do way crazier moves than he can now. So we had dressers on each side of the mattress, that was our top ropes. My brother would stand up on the dresser with his little brother, he’d pick me up in a powerbomb and I would counter it into a hurricanrana off of there. I did phoenix splashes off of desks when I was nine years old and I’d land them properly and hit them properly. It happened very often. We’d have friends come over to wrestle with us and my brother and I—who did this many, many hours a day every day—we’re like, ‘Oh, wow. These guys can’t really move.’“

Source: Fightful.com
Tags: #mike bailey

