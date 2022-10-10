New Match Announced For Tuesday's WWE NXT

WWE has announced a new women’s match for tomorrow WWE NXT on USA Network.

Alba Fyre will go one-on-one with Jacy Jayne on this week’s show.

On last week’s show, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose missed the show following the passing of her brother, which meant the advertised six-woman tag team match between Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction vs. Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark never took place.

The show will be the first episode of NXT to feature the new announcing team of Booker T and Vic Joseph.

Below is the confirmed card

- NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal

- Nathan Frazer (1-1) vs. Axiom (1-1) – Best of Three Series Match 3 (North American Championship Ladder match qualifier)

- Wes Lee vs. Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo

- Alba Fyre vs. Jacy Jayne