WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

New Match Announced For Tuesday's WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2022

New Match Announced For Tuesday's WWE NXT

WWE has announced a new women’s match for tomorrow WWE NXT on USA Network.

Alba Fyre will go one-on-one with Jacy Jayne on this week’s show.

On last week’s show,  NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose missed the show following the passing of her brother, which meant the advertised six-woman tag team match between Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction vs. Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark never took place.

The show will be the first episode of NXT to feature the new announcing team of Booker T and Vic Joseph.

Below is the confirmed card

- NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal

- Nathan Frazer (1-1) vs. Axiom (1-1) – Best of Three Series Match 3 (North American Championship Ladder match qualifier)

- Wes Lee vs. Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo

- Alba Fyre vs. Jacy Jayne


Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78916/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer