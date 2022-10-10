WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2022

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw will serve as the season premiere episode and looks set to be a big show. Fightful Select has revealed some spoilers and creative details for the episode.

As has been advertised all week, there will be a special DX 25th Anniversary celebration. Shawn Micheals, Triple H, Road Dogg, and X-Pac will appear. There are reportedly plans for a rubber chicken prank to take place. There are also glow sticks, DX t-shirts, and other related items set to appear as you would expect.

Maryse will be hosting a Miz birthday celebration with his wife, The segment will feature balloons, a special ring carpet, gift boxes, ice sculptures, cakes, champagne, and tables.

Additionally, Dexter Lumis will go through one of the tables in the segment and have a spoof of the card/chain necklace used by The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa.

Below is the advertised card for the show:

- DX celebrates 25 years 

- Maryse hosts birthday celebration for The Miz

- Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano

- Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline to appear

- WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins

Source: Fightful Select
