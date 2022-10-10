SPOILERS For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw will serve as the season premiere episode and looks set to be a big show. Fightful Select has revealed some spoilers and creative details for the episode.

As has been advertised all week, there will be a special DX 25th Anniversary celebration. Shawn Micheals, Triple H, Road Dogg, and X-Pac will appear. There are reportedly plans for a rubber chicken prank to take place. There are also glow sticks, DX t-shirts, and other related items set to appear as you would expect.

Maryse will be hosting a Miz birthday celebration with his wife, The segment will feature balloons, a special ring carpet, gift boxes, ice sculptures, cakes, champagne, and tables.

Additionally, Dexter Lumis will go through one of the tables in the segment and have a spoof of the card/chain necklace used by The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa.

Below is the advertised card for the show:

- DX celebrates 25 years

- Maryse hosts birthday celebration for The Miz

- Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano

- Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline to appear

- WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins