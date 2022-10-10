WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dan Lambert Believes Jim Cornette Is The Greatest Manager Of All Time

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 10, 2022

Dan Lambert Believes Jim Cornette Is The Greatest Manager Of All Time

Dan Lambert was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, where he had high praise for Jim Cornette.

“Jim Cornette is the greatest manager of all time. He just is. I think [better than Heyman] and I love Heyman, but I grew up with Cornette. A lot of it, who you remember as the greatest football player or basketball player is who you were the most exposed to when you were younger. Bobby Heenan towards the end of his run, I have been watching since the late 70’s, but it was towards the end of his run when he was in the AWA when I first started watching wrestling, so I didn’t have much exposure to him before he went to WWE. We didn’t get AWA until it was on ESPN for a short period. But Cornette was right in my wheelhouse. Man, he was just so good."

Lambert spoke about the comparisons his AEW character got to Jim Cornette.

"I know a lot of people have said that the things I have said in your promos are what Cornette has said on his podcast, but I don’t listen to podcasts. So, I’m like oh cool, if Cornette says it, then it must be right. I always took that as a complement, I thought the guy was so great back in the day."

 

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #dan lambert

