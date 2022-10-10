Dan Lambert Believes Jim Cornette Is The Greatest Manager Of All Time

Dan Lambert was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, where he had high praise for Jim Cornette.

“Jim Cornette is the greatest manager of all time. He just is. I think [better than Heyman] and I love Heyman, but I grew up with Cornette. A lot of it, who you remember as the greatest football player or basketball player is who you were the most exposed to when you were younger. Bobby Heenan towards the end of his run, I have been watching since the late 70’s, but it was towards the end of his run when he was in the AWA when I first started watching wrestling, so I didn’t have much exposure to him before he went to WWE. We didn’t get AWA until it was on ESPN for a short period. But Cornette was right in my wheelhouse. Man, he was just so good."

Lambert spoke about the comparisons his AEW character got to Jim Cornette.