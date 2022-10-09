SPOILERS From Post-Bound For Glory Wrestling Taping

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

IMPACT Wrestling host the 2022 post-Bound For Glory tapings on Saturday night, check out the results and spoiler below, per PWInsider:

October 13th IMPACT

- Josh Alexander starts the show coming to to the ring and talks about his match with Eddie Edwards at Bound For Glory before calling out Bully Ray. Ray comes out and cuts a promo, followed by Steve Maclin who runs down Bully as a guy who is only out for himself. Moose then comes out and says he’s emulated Bully, who is a scumbag like him. Bobby Fish then comes out and runs everyone else down, then challenges Alexander for a World Championship match. Alexander accepts.

- Killer Kelly def. Tasha Steelz

- X-Division Scramble Match: Trey Miguel def. Black Taurus, Alex Zayne, Laredo Kid, Kenny King, Yuya Uemura, and Crazzy Steve

- Gisele Shaw & VXT def. Rosemary, Jessicka & Taya Valkyrie

- Matt Cardona def. Bhupinder Gujjar

- IMPACT World Championship Match: Josh Alexander def. Bobby Fish. Frankie Kazarian then comes out and teases cashing in the X-Division Title for a World Title shot.

October 20th IMPACT

- Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer def. Juice Robinson & Chris Bey

- Taylor Wilde def. Mia Yim. Mickie James comes out and cuts a promo putting over Wilde and saying they’ve never faced off. Gisele Shaw & VXT come out to attack, and Jordynne Grace makes the save.

- Joe Hendry def. Jason Hoch

- Frankie Kazarian cashes in his title for a World Title shot against Josh Alexander at IMPACT Overdrive. An eight-man tournament was announced for a new X-Division Champion.

- Rich Swann def. Eric Young. Violent by Design attack Swann until Sami Callihan appears and attacks everyone.

- IMPACT Tag Team Championships Match: Heath & Rhino def. The OGK. After the match, Edwards ran down Honor No More and called them failures until PCO attacked him and the rest of the group. Taven, Bennett, Maria, and Vincent embraced n the ring after it was cleared out.

- Motor City Machine Guns def. Raj Singh & Sherra

- Dirty Dango def. Johnny Swinger

- Sami Callihan attacked Moose during his entrance for their match and called out Steve Maclin.

- Sami Callihan def. Steve Maclin