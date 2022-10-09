Four IMPACT Wrestling Stars Depart The Company

A report from PWInsider reveals that Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, and Vince from Honor No More are departing IMPACT Wrestling upon the recent expiry of their contracts which means they are now officially free agents.

During a recent interview on the Fightful podcast Maria Kanellis said the following regarding her contract with IMPACT:

"I'm on a per-appearance deal with them (IMPACT) until October 8th. It's so hard to make decisions moving forward because I love what we're doing in IMPACT and I know the possibilities of where we might go with it and where I might go with it as an individual. Scott D'Amore is a fantastic boss, if I'm not in the Maria Honor No More voice. I absolutely love what we're doing there."

We'll keep you updated on where these stars might end up next!