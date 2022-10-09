Heath Reveals How Much Time Is Left On His IMPACT Wrestling Contract

Heath was recently interviewed by the Miami Herald's Jimmy Varsallone before IMPACT Bound For Glory, where he spoke about the backstage environment of IMPACT Wrestling.

"The whole atmosphere at IMPACT is fun and loose to where you don’t really have to walk around on glass and eggshells. You can literally breathe, relax, have a good time, and crack up. But, I like the fact that at IMPACT, they listen to your ideas. You can be you, you can express yourself, and you can have fun doing that. That’s the main part that I love about IMPACT, they get behind you and your ideas, and still, I feel like the best is still to come because I still got a year on my contract with IMPACT. So I just feel like I’ve just begun right now. There’s still a lot for me here and for me to do so I’m excited more about this coming year than I have been this last year."