Dave LaGreca Signs New Multi-Year Deal to Continue to Host Busted Open Radio on SiriusXM

The following press release has been sent out by SiriusXM:

Dave LaGreca Signs New Multi-Year Deal to Continue to Host Busted Open Exclusively on SiriusXM

Popular daily wrestling show has aired on SiriusXM since 2009

NEW YORK – October 5, 2022 – SiriusXM announced today that Dave LaGreca, the lead host of Busted Open, one of the most popular shows covering the world of pro wrestling, has signed a new multi-year extension with the company.

LaGreca launched Busted Open on SiriusXM in 2009 and the show has grown to be one of the most prominent forums for wrestling fans around the country. As the show’s founder and one of the original hosts, LaGreca is one of the most recognized and trusted media personalities in the wrestling community.

Busted Open airs Monday through Saturday from 9:00 am – noon ET on the SiriusXM Fight Nation channel, where LaGreca and his co-hosts - Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Bully Ray, Tommy Dreamer, Mickie James and Thunder Rosa - deliver the latest news, analysis and interviews with top stars from the world of professional wrestling.

“I am very happy to cement my relationship with SiriusXM. The platform will continue to be the home for Busted Open and I appreciate every SiriusXM team member who has made the show a success,” said LaGreca. “As always and most importantly, I am able to live my dream because the Busted Open Nation is right there beside me. The Nation’s passion and energy are the lifeblood of this show and it’s been amazing to grow with you all.”

“Dave has built Busted Open into the best wrestling show in all of radio through talent, dedication and sheer force of personality,” said Steve Cohen, SiriusXM’s SVP of Sports Programming and Podcasts. “Dave has been a valuable member of SiriusXM’s sports team since 2004, working as a producer before launching Busted Open. It has been wonderful to see him grow into a star on our airwaves and we are thrilled to have Dave and Busted Open on SiriusXM for years to come.”

SiriusXM Fight Nation (channel 156) is available to subscribers nationwide in their car and on the SXM App. The SXM App is available to subscribers on mobile devices and a wide variety of connected platforms in the home including smart speakers, smart TVs and streaming media players. Streaming access is included with all of SiriusXM’s audio trials and most popular plans.

The Busted Open podcast, which consists of the most popular moments and highlights from that day’s radio show, is available on all major podcast platforms and is consistently one of the top ranked podcasts in its category. Every Sunday, the Busted Open hosts drop a podcast exclusive episode, “The Master’s Class,” in which Dave and team focus on a single topic in depth.

Follow Busted Open on Twitter @BustedOpenRadio.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM’s platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. SiriusXM offers the most extensive lineup of professional and college sports in audio. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company’s advertising sales arm, SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization, and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.