Leaked Creative Notes For Tonight's WWE Extreme Rules (Possible Spoilers)
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 08, 2022
The following are early creative notes for tonight's WWE Extreme Rules, obtained by fightfulselect.com:
WWE was in search of: wooden bar, whiskey barrels, stools, banners, flags, suits of armor and other things for The "Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match" between The Brawling Brutes and Imperium.
Triple H has been set up with an office area that will be shown on screen. WWE had a placard made to identify it.
WWE has made "Gritty" shirts for tonight's show in Philadelphia. Gritty is the mascot for the NHL Philadelphia Flyers.
While not scheduled for a match, The Miz is in Philadelphia and is scheduled to appear on camera.
There is still no word yet on which match will serve as the main event. Both the Ladder Match and The Fight Pit were being considered at one point.
While everyone expects the White Rabbit storyline to conclude tonight, culminating with a big reveal, WWE sources are now backing down from that slightly saying that tonight could be "one of the reveals", whether that means there are a series of reveals or if creative has decided to extend the teases beyond tonight's PLE.