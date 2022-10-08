WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

  

 

 

Leaked Creative Notes For Tonight's WWE Extreme Rules (Possible Spoilers)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 08, 2022

Leaked Creative Notes For Tonight's WWE Extreme Rules (Possible Spoilers)

The following are early creative notes for tonight's WWE Extreme Rules, obtained by fightfulselect.com:

  • WWE was in search of: wooden bar, whiskey barrels, stools, banners, flags, suits of armor and other things for The "Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match" between The Brawling Brutes and Imperium.
  • Triple H has been set up with an office area that will be shown on screen. WWE had a placard made to identify it.
  • WWE has made "Gritty" shirts for tonight's show in Philadelphia. Gritty is the mascot for the NHL Philadelphia Flyers.
  • While not scheduled for a match, The Miz is in Philadelphia and is scheduled to appear on camera.
  • There is still no word yet on which match will serve as the main event. Both the Ladder Match and The Fight Pit were being considered at one point.
  • While everyone expects the White Rabbit storyline to conclude tonight, culminating with a big reveal, WWE sources are now backing down from that slightly saying that tonight could be "one of the reveals", whether that means there are a series of reveals or if creative has decided to extend the teases beyond tonight's PLE.
Scotty 2 Hotty Talks Working As An Enhancement Talent In WWE

Scotty 2 Hotty was recently a guest on the Wrestling With Johners podcast, where he spoke about his time as an enhancement talent in WWE. [...]

— Guy Incognito Oct 08, 2022 01:46PM

Source: FightfulSelect.com
Tags: #wwe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78895/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer