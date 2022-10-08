WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt's "Let Me In" Theme Song Has Been Re-Added To Spotify

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 08, 2022

It is being reported by WrestleVotes that Bray Wyatt’s theme song ‘Let Me In’ by Code Orange has returned to Spotify ahead of Extreme Rules tonight.

The song was initially pulled from the service after Wyatt was released from WWE.

The song also has new cover art.

Wyatt is heavily rumored for tonight’s show as the reveal of the ‘White Rabbit’ clues and QR codes that have been on TV, although it is NOT confirmed and should not be yet treated as fact.


