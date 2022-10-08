Chris Jericho Talks Mindset Going Into ROH Championship Match Against Bandido Last Month

On the latest episode of Talk is Jericho, Chris Jericho spoke about his match against Bandido for the ROH World Heavyweight Championship that took place on September 28th on AEW Dynamite.

“I thought that was a pretty marquee, name-value match. But I had never seen any of his work. I knew that he was kind of hot on the scene and was a guy that had a kind of critical acclaim.”

On wanting to make Bandido be as over as possible while still losing the match: