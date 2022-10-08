WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Chris Jericho Talks Mindset Going Into ROH Championship Match Against Bandido Last Month

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 08, 2022

Chris Jericho Talks Mindset Going Into ROH Championship Match Against Bandido Last Month

On the latest episode of Talk is Jericho, Chris Jericho spoke about his match against Bandido for the ROH World Heavyweight Championship that took place on September 28th on AEW Dynamite.

“I thought that was a pretty marquee, name-value match. But I had never seen any of his work. I knew that he was kind of hot on the scene and was a guy that had a kind of critical acclaim.”

On wanting to make Bandido be as over as possible while still losing the match:

“I just wrote down some ideas. My goal was to put this guy over and get this kid a contract, as Booker T used to say, but more importantly to make him look like a main event star.”

Tony Khan Believes This Is The Greatest Year Of Chris Jericho's Career

Tony Khan was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement, where he spoke about Chris Jericho's current run in AEW. "In addition to MOX, who's [...]

— Guy Incognito Oct 05, 2022 01:36PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #chris jericho #bandido

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78893/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer