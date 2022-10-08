WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Renee Paquette Reportedly Expected To Sign With AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 08, 2022

Renee Paquette Reportedly Expected To Sign With AEW

Renee Paquette (Young) is reportedly rumored to be joining All Elite Wrestling.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE sources believe she is headed to AEW, although have yet to confirm this fully.

Paquette spent eight years 2012 - 2020 in WWE in various on-screen roles including backstage interviewer, host, commentator, and more. She was also the lead host on WWE Backstage, which aired on FS1.

Since departing WWE at SummerSlam 2020 Paquette has launched a successful podcast and recently joined the Cincinnati Bengals broadcast team for a new show named "Renee All Dey".

Her husband Jon Moxley, recently signed a five-year extension with All Elite Wrestling.

Read more WWE news:

Finn Balor Discusses Triple H Taking Charge Of WWE Creative

Judgement Day's Finn Balor was recently interviewed by CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri, during which he was asked about his thoughts on T [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 08, 2022 09:48AM

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #aew #wwe #renee paquette #renee young

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78892/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer