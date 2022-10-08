Renee Paquette Reportedly Expected To Sign With AEW

Renee Paquette (Young) is reportedly rumored to be joining All Elite Wrestling.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE sources believe she is headed to AEW, although have yet to confirm this fully.

Paquette spent eight years 2012 - 2020 in WWE in various on-screen roles including backstage interviewer, host, commentator, and more. She was also the lead host on WWE Backstage, which aired on FS1.

Since departing WWE at SummerSlam 2020 Paquette has launched a successful podcast and recently joined the Cincinnati Bengals broadcast team for a new show named "Renee All Dey".

Her husband Jon Moxley, recently signed a five-year extension with All Elite Wrestling.

Read more WWE news: