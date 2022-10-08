Scotty 2 Hotty Talks Working As An Enhancement Talent In WWE

Scotty 2 Hotty was recently a guest on the Wrestling With Johners podcast, where he spoke about his time as an enhancement talent in WWE.

“I worked for him for years, and then I met a guy named Phil Apollo. He had been working as an extra for WWF, and I didn’t even give him my number. I told him I worked at a KFC. I was working at a KFC as a cook, so maybe a month or two went by after meeting him, and I was at work, and I got a phone call. It was Phil Apollo, he said I’ve been trying to track you down. I’ve been calling all of the KFCs around Portland, and I’ve been working as an extra for WWF, and they’ve asked me to bring another guy. Would you be interested? I said of course, you know, that’s my goal. I was about 17, like I said, when I got that call. It was August 19 of 1991, I had my first match, I was an enhancement guy. I was still in high school, just barely an adult, and I would skip school to go get beat up by the best in the world. At the time, you’re thinking, am I doing the right thing? I’m just a body out here getting beat up, and you have people who have been around for a while telling you, oh, you can’t do that. You’re gonna kill yourself off. Looking back, dude, I was sitting in school one day, and the next day, I’m in the ring with Hogan and Undertaker and Sid and Mr. Perfect and Bret Hart. How can that be wrong? I’m in the ring with Mr. Perfect and Shawn Michaels and the Beverly Brothers and The Berzerker and Owen Hart. Like dude, at 18, 19, 20 years old, what great experience. It kind of sucks now because the guys don’t really get that opportunity to do that and get out there because they don’t really use enhancement guys the way that they used to.”

