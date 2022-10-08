Big Name Pulled From NJPW Declaration Of Power

Former IWGP Jr Heavyweight Champion KUSHIDA has been pulled from the upcoming NJPW Declaration of Power event. KUSHIDA has been action following a hand, foot, and mouth disease diagnosis.

NJPW has announced in an official statement that KUSHIDA will not be making his in-ring return at the upcoming show:

KUSHIDA, who was scheduled to face Taiji Ishimori at Declaration of Power in Ryogoku on Monday October 10, is still recovering from a bout with hand foot and mouth disease, and will not be cleared to compete. We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing KUSHIDA wrestle, and appreciate your understanding. There will be a change to Monday’s card, to be announced at a later time before the event. NJPW joins fans in wishing KUSHIDA a full and speedy recovery.

Below is the updated card for the event:

- Jay White (c) vs. Tama Tonga – IWGP World Heavyweight Title

- Kazuchika Okada vs. JONAH

- Shingo Takagi (c) vs. El Phantasmo – NJPW KOPW Trophy Who’s Your Daddy Match

- Taiji Ishimori vs. Master Wato

- Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb

- Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste

- David Finlay, Ren Narita & Robbie Eagles vs. DOUKI, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

- Ryusuke Taguchi, Hikuleo & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi

- BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito vs. Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira, TJP & Will Ospreay.

WNS wishes KUSHIDA well.