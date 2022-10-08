"Speedball" Mike Bailey Reveals His Greatest & Most Underrated Matches

"Speedball" Mike Bailey was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about how much he feels he's evolved and grown since his earlier days in pro wrestling.

“Yes and that PWG stuff was in 2015. So I did a lot of wrestling after that. It bothered me for years when people would come up to me [in 2019] and say something like, ‘Oh, the best match of yours that I’ve ever seen was your match with Roderick Strong four years ago.’ Which is patently untrue. I’ve had much better matches since because I’ve gotten a lot better. But ultimately it’s hard to say. I can theorize a bunch of scenarios where I was able to continue to wrestle in the States past 2016 and I did the Cruiserweight Classic and I got a WWE job there and then I realized I was miserable and hated wrestling and went to live on a farm. That’s one of the many scenarios I can theorize. You don’t know. You really don’t know. It could have been worse. It could have been better. I had a great time for five years traveling the world and wrestling. Now I’m in IMPACT and I’m absolutely killing it. I’m super happy doing what I’m doing and there’s no part of me that is like, ‘I regret doing this. I should have done things differently.’ I did what I had to do. I’m glad it worked out. It’s fun to theorize, though. It’s fun to think about what would have happened. But it’s ultimately pointless.”

On an underrated match of his:

“So I‘m gonna give you one. That triple threat between me, Ace and Trey. That match is 1000% the most underrated match of my entire career.”

On his greatest matches so far: