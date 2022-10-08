SPOILERS For Next Week’s AEW Dark

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW pre-taped matches before this week’s Rampage for next week’s episode of AEW Dark. Check out the results courtesy of PWInsider:
- Lance Archer def. Alex Odin.
- Serena Deeb & Penelope Ford & Jamie Hayter def. Brittany Blake & Jordan Blade & Trish Adora
- Brian Cage with Prince Nana def. Papadon
- Athena def. Gia Scott
- QT Marshall def. Action Andretti
- Dalton Castle & The Boys def. Joe Keys, Josh Fuller & BK Kline
- Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford def. Brandon Cutler
- Toni Storm def. Emi Sakura
- Dante Martin & Matt Sydal def. Aaron Solo & Cole Karter
