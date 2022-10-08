WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS For Next Week’s AEW Dark

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 08, 2022

AEW pre-taped matches before this week’s Rampage for next week’s episode of AEW Dark. Check out the results courtesy of PWInsider:

- Lance Archer def. Alex Odin.

- Serena Deeb & Penelope Ford & Jamie Hayter def. Brittany Blake & Jordan Blade & Trish Adora

- Brian Cage with Prince Nana def. Papadon

- Athena def. Gia Scott

- QT Marshall def. Action Andretti

- Dalton Castle & The Boys def. Joe Keys, Josh Fuller & BK Kline

- Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford def. Brandon Cutler

- Toni Storm def. Emi Sakura

- Dante Martin & Matt Sydal def. Aaron Solo & Cole Karter

Source: PWInsider
