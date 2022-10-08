WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bully Ray Made Surprise Return IMPACT Wrestling At Bound For Glory

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 08, 2022

Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion made a surprise return to the company during the Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

Bully featured as one of the surprise entrants in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Battle Royal. During the match, there was an ECW reunion in the ring with Tommy Dreamer and Rhino teaming up to take out Johnny Swinger. Bully won the match.

The other names in the bout included Eric Young, Joe Hendry, Steve Maclin, Rich Swann, PCO, Savannah Evans, Johnny Swinger, Tasha Steelz, Killer Kelly, Moose, Sami Callihan, Taylor Wilde, Giselle Shaw, Bully Ray, Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, Bhupinder Gujjar, Heath, Bobby Fish and Matt Cardona.


