Bully Ray Made Surprise Return IMPACT Wrestling At Bound For Glory

Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion made a surprise return to the company during the Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

Bully featured as one of the surprise entrants in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Battle Royal. During the match, there was an ECW reunion in the ring with Tommy Dreamer and Rhino teaming up to take out Johnny Swinger. Bully won the match.

The other names in the bout included Eric Young, Joe Hendry, Steve Maclin, Rich Swann, PCO, Savannah Evans, Johnny Swinger, Tasha Steelz, Killer Kelly, Moose, Sami Callihan, Taylor Wilde, Giselle Shaw, Bully Ray, Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, Bhupinder Gujjar, Heath, Bobby Fish and Matt Cardona.