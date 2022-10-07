WWE Friday Night SmackDown! [10/7/2022] Results

Here are your WWE Friday Night SmackDown! results for October 7th, 2022: courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan at Rajah.com!

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (Oct. 7, 2022): DCU Center - Worcester, MA

Triple H Welcomes Us to SmackDown!

We open SmackDown to the tune of Motörhead's "King of Kings" as Triple H is announced! Trips is making his first live appearance on SmackDown in ages. The crowd is hot for Triple H and welcome him with a huge chant. He finally speaks. "There will come a time that you will believe that everything is finished. But that--that is the beginning. Welcome to FOX! And welcome to the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown!" The crowd pops and--

The Bloodline Are Here!

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (768 days, thanks Michael Cole) leads the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions the Usos (446 days, third only to the New Day at second and Demolition in first), the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn, "the Samoan Street Fighter" Solo Sikoa and special counsel to the Tribal Chief, Paul Heyman begin their entrance at 8:02 to a great pop. Michael Cole informs us that he's got a new partner--NXT's Wade Barrett joins SmackDown on commentary! He tells Cole "you've had more husbands than Elizabeth Taylor," haha, and is thrilled to be on the Blue Brand and is eager to acknowledge the Head of the Table in person. As of 8:05, the Bloodline are finally reaching the ring. At 8:08pm--six minutes later--we finally get some mic work. "Worcester, Mass," Roman opens, "acknowledge me!" They boo and we immediately get the music for Logan Paul, who comes out to nothing but boos.

Face-to-Face Confrontation: Roman Reigns and Logan Paul

Roman and the Bloodline stand in the ring as Logan stands on the apron. Roman tells Logan this is his show, and tells him that Logan's his guest. "I think it's important to hear what you have to say," Roman says warmly, "but I think it's also important you hear what we have to say, too." The crowd with a massive "Logan sucks" chant. Roman tells Logan that he wants to start with the fact that the crowd used to chant Roman sucks, but now he's the "greatest" ever. Roman tells Heyman to speak, and he gets on the mic, giving Roman a better introduction. "I, Paul Heyman, also serve as Wise Man and sometimes I drop these little pearls of wisdom like this one. My tribal chief asked me the other day, "who in the hell is Logan Paul?" And it hit me in the head, like Anderson Silva's gonna hit your brother Jake Paul in the head when they fight, you are this generation's version of Mr. T and Cyndi Lauper. You're the outside celebrity that's number one on all pop culture platforms that we bring in to bring more eyeballs to our product, which also means millions and millions and tens of millions of more people that end up dropping down to their knees, worshiping at the altar of the Island of Relevancy, which means they all get to acknowledge the tribal chief roman reigns. And we're trying to figure out," he continues, "(what), at Crown Jewel, do we make of this insta-famous, pseudo-celebrity, male Kardashian (that) Roman's about to (smash)."

He goes on, comparing Logan Paul to Jordan Petersen, then states Jordan would never have the balls to fight roman. "And then I thought, Ben Shapiro, who talks so fast that no one can debate him." He says Ben Shapiro isn't a fighter, so he'd not have the balls to fight Roman Reigns. He goes on to state even Andrew Tate--to boos--would never have the balls to fight the tribal chief, Roman Reigns. "So who do we have? Mister Big Bawlz himself, Logan Paul, Jake Paul's' smuggy brother...the impotent--" and then he corrects himself, meaning to have said "important," social media influencer. Heyman continues to denigrate Logan briefly more. Logan gets a chance on the mic, stating he doesn't know what to say to Heyman, but he does have a question. He asks is he getting the "Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns? Or (am I) getting the Tribal Chief, Jey Uso?" Roman slowly turns to face Jey and Paul Heyman, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn tell Roman that Logan's just messing with his head. The crowd with a big Sami chant for the Honorary Uce. "Roman, look, you are the head of the table...you are the G.O.A.T. More importantly, you are the Tribal Chief. Nobody here, nobody is questioning that, nobody is challenging that. Nobody, okay?" He says Jey Uso did nothing wrong and says the only person causing trouble is the wanna-be-Superstar Logan Paul. Zayn states Paul will get smashed "more than anyone's ever been smashed in their life." He calls Logan "the biggest 2 of them all, my dog. That's what you are, you're a giant number 2." He clearly doesn't know Bono holds that record. Sami passionately stands up for the Bloodline and tells Logan when he's gone, they'll still be here "because we...The Ones." Jey and Roman hug as Logan Paul backs off and the Bloodline Theme plays. We head to our first break at 8:20pm!

Singles Match: Ricochet vs Solo Sikoa

We return from break at 8:26pm and Solo Sikoa's out as Ricochet makes his entrance. Solo attacks Rico before the bell moments later, and uses a big clothesline to drop Ricochet as he attempted a standing attack. Ricochet sends Solo outside, hits a Suicide Dive, and takes it back into the ring. Springboard Moonsault from Ricochet! Rico covers for a short two. Cole mentions the discord in the Bloodline, apparently, between Roman and Jey. Ricochet performs his "Ricochet springboard feint" (play a 2K game, you'll get it) to a big pop as he threatens suicide attack to Solo outside but instead back-flips and lands Iron Man/Superhero Pose-style to the delight of the crowd. Ricochet and Solo jaw at each other, with Sikoa fetching a steel chair. He's upset and the ref--Lil' Naitch--warn shim to drop it. Solo does and attempts to enter; Ricochet attempts to interfere but Sikoa guillotine drops Ricochet's neck on the ropes. Solo enters the ring and takes control, slowing down the pace. Solo uses a chop on Rico in the corner and Ricochet fights out, throwing fists as he attempts to set up a springboard attack. Solo catches Ricochet mid-air with a huge right, interrupting the springboard attack and sending Ricochet flying to the outside! Ricochet lands hard right on the back of his neck on the apron and we go to break at 8:30pm.

Back from the break at 8:32pm. We're told Ricochet's able to continue and he was seen shaking some feeling back into his hands during the break. Sikoa dominates as we return, but Ricochet starts his comeback moments later, firing off a series of kicks and fists to Sikoa before using a running headscissors takedown! Sikoa stumbles into the corner and Ricochet hits a shoulder thrust to the midsection. Ricochet dives off the top; Sikoa moves out the way and Ricochet adjusts mid-air, landing on his feet. Ricochet drops Solo with a big knee then climbs up top! Ricochet looks for his finisher but Sikoa catches him and hits him with his newly-named finisher, the Spinning Sikoa (spinning Urinage, I believe). Solo covers and picks up the win at 8:35pm!

Your Winner, Solo Sikoa! (9 minutes)

Backstage: the Bloodline Communicate Their Problems

We see the entire Bloodline, sans Solo Sikoa, seated on sofas in a very blue room. Sami praises Sikoa's big win as they were watching, and pisses off Jey Uso when he states he's taken Solo under his wing. Jey takes exception to that, leading to Sami Zayn to tell the Uce he's a hot-head. He disputes it until Roman Reigns speaks, confirming that he is, indeed, a hot-head and has been their entire lives. Roman states he's tired of it being his problem and informs Sami Zayn that it's now his problem. We head to break at 8:37pm with a promise to see Hit Row, next!

Tag Team Match: Hit Row vs Unnamed Opponents

Hit Row make their entrance to a decent pop. At 8:44pm, they're attacked by three Lucha-masked individuals. Zelina Vega returns, sporting long blonde hair and a new look and gimmick as she leads the mystery men--a debuting Legado Del Fantasma! LDF decimate Hit Row, with Vega taking out B-Fab as the men destroy Top Dolla and Adonis! Vega gets on the mic, announcing she's back and didn't come alone. Santos Escobar gets on the mic. "We are Legado Del Fantasma. SmackDown is ours. Be safe." He drops the mic and Wade Barrett excitedly praises the debuting LDF, sans Elektra Lopez but with Zelina Vega. We were never even told who Hit Row was to take on.

No Match, N/A

The White Rabbit Reveals Tomorrow!

We get a quirky, retro video for the white rabbit. In it, it states "Feed Your Head" in multiple languages in quick succession, and then states tomorrow's date as the day the rabbit is revealed. Extreme Rules tomorrow night will be fun! We go to break.

Tag Match: Sonya Deville & Xia Li vs Shotzi & Raquel Rodriguez

We return from break with Sonya and Xia in the ring. Shotzi and Raquel ride out on the tank with TCB on the front and Cole informs us this means "taking care of business." We get the bell at 8:51. The match is all but a squash as Shotzi comes in first, hits a few move, and gives way to Raquel Rodriguez who makes short work of Sonya Deville. A Tejana Bomb ends the match about 90 seconds or so in. We go to break at 8:55.

Your Winners, Shotzi & Raquel Rodriguez! (1.5 minutes)

Video Promo: SmackDown Women's Extreme Rules Championship

We get a video hyping the Extreme Rules match between SmackDown Women's Champion and Ronda Rousey. Morgan's 2-0 against Rousey in championship bouts during her title run. We hear commentary from both and get clips of Morgan challenging Rousey to an Extreme Rules match at Extreme Rules in the home of the Extreme, Philly. Quite extreme.

Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Drew McIntyre and Underpaid Security Walk Into a Ring...

Karrion Kross and Scarlett make their way out with their usual entrance. Why? No clue. As they hit the ring and pose with the strobing lights, Drew McIntyre is shown slowly rising behind him! McIntyre attacks and spends about three minutes beating Kross. Security hits the ring and are assaulted by Drew. Kross attacks, then uses the strap to beat McIntyre for several minutes, leaving his back marred and reddened. Tomorrow night they face off in a 14' strap match! We head to break at 9:08pm.

Six-Man Tag Match: the Bloodline vs the New Day & Braun Strowman

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions the Usos are out with Sami Zayn for this six-man action. The New Day are out first and we await their mystery partner, who turns out to be the Monster of Monsters! Big pop for the trio and we get the bell at 9:16pm! The two teams barely have time to clash before we go to a break moments later. We return and the main theme of the match is the constant discord between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso (thanks, Cyndless!). The two end up arguing at ringside and Braun runs them over with the Strowman Express. The New Day carry the bulk of the offense in the ring, culminating with a pin over the Uce and the victory at 9:27! A lot of this match was spent in advertisement breaks.

Your Winners, the New Day & Braun Strowman! (11 minutes)

Backstage: Good Knight, Maximum Male Models

We cut backstage and find Maxxine Dupri arguing with her "brother" as he stands over the fallen figures of ma.çé and mån.sôör. Maxxine questions him, and he tells her he's done with MMM--he can't be something he's not, and he's not Max Dupri...he's LA Knight. He'll face mån.sôör next week in his SmackDown debut match!

Intercontinental Championship Main Event Match: Gunther(c) Sheamus II

Sheamus and the Brawling Brutes are out first ahead of this match. Sheamus remains as the Brutes are sent to the back. IMPERIUM escort the Intercontinental champ out to the ramp before he sends them to the back. Both men stand face-to-face in the ring as we get our official introductions. The bell rings at 9:39 and seconds later we head to break! We return to find Sheamus in control and our champs' slightly bleeding from his mouth. The two brawl at the apron and back into the ring. Sheamus' chest is red and he has a few minor lacerations. Sheamus attempts the Ten Beats of the Bodhran but Gunther intercepts the first blow! The two brawl to the apron and Gunther looks for an apron Superplex but Sheamus fights it off. Gunther sends Sheamus into the ring post, enters the ring, then slams Sheamus' face into the ring post again! Gunther loosens the turnbuckle cover and slams Sheamus into it. The Celtic Warrior falls to the floor, grabbing his reddening and cut-up chest. The ref (Jessika Carr) begins her count-out. Gunther and Sheamus begin a lengthy exchange of chops and blows, with the crowd dueling "boo/yay" as they go back and forth!

Gunther finally ends the sequence by ducking under and firing off a snap German Suplex, sending us to commercials at 9:47! Back from the break at 9:51pm. The champ and challenger once again begin firing shots back and forth. Sheamus is pouring rivers of sweat and his chest is redder than his hair. Sheamus battle the champ into the corner and unload a torrent of back elbow strikes as the ref counts a warning! Sheamus pounds the champ to the mat and the crowd pops big for him. The camera zooms in on Sheamus' chest, showing us all the welts and damage done from the chops. Good god, that ha to hurt. Sheamus positions Gunther and executes all Ten Beats of the Bodhran! Gunther drops down and Sheamus catches him on the middle rope, hitting the Ten Beats on the middle rope! Sheamus allows Gunther to drop more and fires off the Ten Beats on the bottom rope! The crowd pops big for this! Sheamus hoists Gunther on his shoulders and hits the White Noise off the middle rope! Sheamus covers and gets a close two!

The champ begins to rally, dropping Sheamus with a huge dropkick. The 250-pounder climbs the turnbuckles and hits a huge splash to Sheamus' back, covering for a close two of his own! Sheamus looks for a Brogue Kick but Gunther dodges it and looks for a submission. Sheamus counters and slaps the Boston Cloverleaf on Gunther! Gunther taps! Gunther taps! The ref doesn't see it, though! Sheamus talks to the ref, trying to explain, but she didn't see it so it doesn't count. IMPERIUM hit the ring and start to talk tot he Ring General. Moments later, the Brawling Brutes hit the ring from the crowd! Both factions brawl at ringside as Sheamus continues to dominate int he ring. Ludwig Kaiser slips Gunther a Shillelagh and hides it under his body. Sheamus sets up a Brogue Kick but the ref is distracted by the brawling at the ringside area. Sheamus streaks for the Brogue but Gunther hits him with the foreign object! Gunther covers at 9:58pm to pick up the win! The brawling continues to end our program--and these men will meet up tomorrow night in a "Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match."

Your Winner AND STILL Intercontinental Champion, Gunther!

Next Week on SmackDown

Sami Zayn vs Kofi Kingston. LA Knight vs mån.sôör w/ the Maximum Male Models.

Tomorrow Night

It's Extreme Rules! And every match this year has a special stipulation or gimmick. Fun times tomorrow night so come by and sit a spell with the ol' Mikester while I cover your live results, won't you?

