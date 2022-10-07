IMPACT Bound For Glory 2022 Results

Here are your IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory results, courtesy of the official IMPACT Wrestling website.

IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest pay-per-view of the year, Bound For Glory, comes to the Albany Armory in Albany, NY!

Before IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest pay-per-view of the year, the action begins on Countdown to Bound For Glory streaming on IMPACT Plus and YouTube!

Brian Myers vs Dirty Dango – Open Challenge for the Digital Media Title

Dirty Dango answers Brian Myers’ open challenge and the Digital Media Title is on the line! Dango uses his moves to avoid a pin attempt, then hits a jumping leg drop for two. Myers whips Dango into the steel ring post to gain control. Dango soars with a slingshot crossbody to the floor. Dango hits a side Russian leg sweep, followed by a Falcon Arrow. Myers comes back with his signature Implant DDT, but it’s not enough to keep Dango down. Dango counters the Roster Cut clothesline into a tornado DDT for another near fall. Myers avoids Down and Dirty, then connects with the Roster Cut to win!

Raven Is Inducted Into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame

Tommy Dreamer inducts the hardcore icon and worldwide wrestling superstar, Raven, into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame. Raven now joins the elite company of Sting, Kurt Angle, Jeff Jarrett, Earl Hebner, Gail Kim, Abyss, Ken Shamrock and Awesome Kong as one of the most accomplished and influential names in IMPACT Wrestling history. Raven wraps up his speech by hitting Dreamer, his greatest rival, with one more Evenflow DDT!

Bound For Glory is on the air!

X-Division Champion Mike Bailey vs Frankie Kazarian – X-Division Championship

Mike Bailey defends the X-Division Title against a pioneer of the X-Division, AEW’s Frankie Kazarian! Bailey gains the early advantage with a springboard Moonsault to the outside. Kazarian pushes Bailey off the top rope, sending him toppling to the floor. Kazarian continues the attack with a slingshot leg drop. Bailey tries to build momentum with a series of strikes but Kazarian shuts him down and takes him to the ground. Bailey finally creates separation with an explosive single leg drop kick. Bailey hits a twisting Shooting Star but it’s not enough to keep Kazarian down. Kazarian connects with Back to the Future for two. Both men are down following a big clothesline from Kazarian. Bailey avoids a springboard leg drop, allowing him to drive his knees into the ribs of Kazarian. Bailey soars with Ultimo Weapon but Kazarian somehow kicks out. Kazarian counters the Flamingo Driver into the Chicken Wing submission. Bailey throws himself through the ropes to break the hold. On his way back in the ring, Bailey gets caught with the Slingshot Cutter. Kazarian hits the Flux Capacitor for another very close near fall. Kazarian counters Ultimo Weapon into a mid-air cutter. Bailey kicks out but Kazarian transitions into the Chicken Wing, forcing him to tap!

Gia Miller interviews Mickie James ahead her high-stakes match up next.

Mickie James vs Mia Yim

Mickie James continues her Last Rodeo against Mia Yim and if she loses, her legendary career will be over! James attempts a bulldog but injures her leg in the process. Yim then sets her sights on the left leg of James. Yim continues the attack with a DDT. Moments later, James creates separation with a neck breaker, then takes Yim down with a Thesz Press. James builds momentum with a series of clotheslines. Yim comes back with a buckle bomb, followed by a cannonball in the corner for two. James comes off the top with another Thesz Press for two. Yim counters the Mick Kick into a Stretch Muffler submission. Yim hits Eat Defeat but James grabs the bottom rope to break the pin. Yim successfully hits the Mick DT to score the victory!

After the match, James and Yim show each other respect as they embrace in the middle of the ring.

Knockouts World Tag Team Champions VXT (Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green) vs Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka) w/ Rosemary – Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

The newly minted Death Dollz look to regain their Knockouts World Tag Team Titles from VXT! Green escapes an early assault from Jessicka and makes the tag to Purrazzo. Valkyrie gains the advantage with the sliding German suplex known as Pandemonium. Green and Purrazzo deliver double big boots to Valkyrie on the apron. Green holds Valkyrie’s leg from the outside, allowing Purrazzo to continue the attack. Valkyrie makes the tag to Jessicka but Purrazzo has the referee distracted. Moments later, Valkyrie uses her quickness to successfully tag in Jessicka. Jessicka hits a double splash on VXT for a very close near fall on both of her opponents. Green comes back with a curb stomp but it’s not enough. Valkyrie spears Purrazzo out of the ring. Jessicka follows up with the Sick Driver on Green to score the pinfall victory!

IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) w/ Maria Kanellis vs Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) – IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

The Kingdom defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles against the Motor City Machine Guns in a first time ever matchup! Taven jumpstarts the match by attacking Shelley from behind before the opening bell. The Guns turn the tide and are in total control following a pair of superkicks to the head of Taven. The referee is distracted by Sabin, allowing Bennett to get involved illegally. Taven launches himself off the apron, taking out Shelley on the floor. Bennett delivers a hard Irish whip into the corner, knocking the window out of Shelley. Moments later, Shelley tries to fight out of the corner but falls victim to a double team assault. Taven hits a top rope elbow drop to remain in control. Shelley creates separation and makes the tag to a fiery Sabin. The pace quickens as Sabin soars with a top rope crossbody on both of his opponents. Sabin wipes out The Kingdom with a dive to the floor. The Guns put their unique double team offense on display as they almost put The Kingdom away. Taven retaliates with Just the Tip on Sabin but it’s not enough. The Kingdom hit Hail Maria on Sabin but Shelley keeps the match alive by breaking the pin. Shelley launches Bennett into his owner partner, who’s trapped in the Tree of Woe. Bennett inadvertently superkicks his own wife. Taven rolls up Sabin with his feet on the ropes to win!

Call Your Shot Gauntlet – Winner Earns a Title Shot of Their Choosing, Any Time, Any Place

20 competitors vie for perhaps the most sought-after opportunity in all of professional wrestling, a title shot of their choosing, any time, any place. Eric Young enters the gauntlet in the disadvantageous #1 spot. He will start the match against Joe Hendry, who is competing in IMPACT for the first time since 2018. Steve Maclin is the third entrant. Hendry gets Caught in the Crosshairs as Maclin and Young form a temporary alliance. Rich Swann is out next as he takes out Maclin and Young with a double handspring cutter. Swann soars with a pair of 450 Splashes. Hendry puts his power on display as PCO is next to enter the gauntlet. Savannah Evans enters next. PCO delivers a leg drop to the back of Hendry’s head. Evans squares off with PCO but Maclin blindsides them both. Johnny Swinger is out next and delivers an impressive powerslam to Evans. Tasha Steelz enters the match and teams up with her longtime ally. Killer Kelly enters the match. Steelz dumps both Kelly and Evans over the top for the double elimination. Former Call Your Shot Gauntlet winner Moose is out next as he makes two quick eliminations on Hendry and PCO. Sami Callihan is the next entrant. Callihan hits a powerbomb on Maclin, then faces off against heated rival, Moose. Knockouts veteran Taylor Wilde is next to enter the match as she makes her long-awaited IMPACT return. Wilde hits Swann with a Hurricanrana. Gisele Shaw is out next. Young’s hooded followers provide a distraction from ringside, allowing Deaner to toss Callihan over the top. Bully Ray makes his shocking return as the next entrant. Bully lifts Steel above his head and tosses her over the top. Speaking of hardcore legends, Tommy Dreamer is out next, followed by Rhino. There’s a hardcore reunion between Bully, Dreamer and Rhino. Swinger tries to get in on it but gets eliminated for his trouble. Bhupinder Gujjar is the next entrant. Dreamer is eliminated as Gujjar hits a pop-up powerslam on Swann. Heath is next to enter the gauntlet as he delivers a trio of Wake Up Calls to Moose, Young and Swann. Heath reunited with his friend Rhino. Bobby Fish is out next. Matt Cardona is the final competitor in the match but takes his time entering the gauntlet. Moose eliminates Rhino and Heath. Maclin then throws Moose over the top. Taylor Wilde unites with Bully to deliver the What’s Up. Cardona eliminates Wilde and Shaw. Gujjar clotheslines Cardona over the top for the elimination. Young takes Gujjar out of the match. Swann superkicks Young on the apron to send him toppling to the floor. The final four are Maclin, Swann, Bully and Fish. Maclin eliminates Swann with a running clothesline, then tosses Fish over the top. The final two are Bully Ray and Steve Maclin and the match will now be decided by pinfall or submission. Maclin hits an Olympic Slam for two. Bully connects with the Bully Bomb to win!

Eddie Edwards tells his wife Alisha that all of this will end when he defeats Josh Alexander to become the IMPACT World Champion tonight. One of his daughters asks the all-important question, “but what if you don’t win?”

Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace vs Masha Slamovich – Knockouts World Championship

Two of the most intense, unrelenting Knockouts of all time collide as the undefeated Masha Slamovich challenges Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts World Title! The bell rings the fight is on as both competitors charge towards each other and unleash a flurry of strikes. Slamovich drops Grace on the top of her head and neck as she drives her into the hardest part of the ring. Grace attempts the Grace Driver but Slamovich quickly regains control with a double foot stomp. Slamovich charges into the corner but Grace counters into a spinebuster to create some much-needed breathing room. Both Knockouts are down following in-sync spinning back fists. Grace hits back to back powerslams, followed by a modified Michinoku Driver for two. Slamovich spikes her with a Canadian Destroyer but it’s not enough to keep Grace down. Grace hits a delayed vertical suplex, then connects with a Jackhammer for another close near fall. Slamovich locks in a choke but Grace breaks free. Grace counters the Snow Plow into the Grace Driver but somehow, someway, Slamovich kicks out at two. Slamovich hits an Air Raid Crash, followed by the Snow Plow but Grace’s foot is under the bottom rope to break the pin. Grace soars with a Grace Driver off the top rope to win the match and end Masha’s undefeated streak!

IMPACT Wrestling returns to pay-per-view on Friday, January 13th with Hard To Kill!

IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander vs Eddie Edwards – IMPACT World Championship

Josh Alexander defends the IMPACT World Title against the leader of Honor No More, Eddie Edwards! The families of both the champion and challenger are sitting in the front row. Edwards gains the early advantage as he delivers a running boot to Alexander, sending him to the outside. Edwards hits a slingshot crossbody to the floor, then hits a series of chops on the apron. Alexander hits his signature running crossbody but Edwards comes back with a belly-to-belly suplex moments later. Edward dives through the ropes, colliding with Alexander on the outside. Edwards rips up the protective floor mats, then spikes Alexander with a Die Hard Driver into the exposed hardwood. Edwards rolls him back in the ring but Alexander has enough wherewithal to kick out at two. Edwards hits the Backpack Stunner out of the corner, then transitions into a single leg Boston Crab. Alexander explodes with an Alabama Slam into the corner, giving him an opportunity to regain his composure. Alexander hits a German suplex on the apron and keeps his hands clasped as he delivers another one on the steel ramp. Back in the ring, Edwards connects with a thunderous Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Alexander plants him with a Styles Clash, then locks in the Ankle Lock. Edwards rolls through and sends him flying to the outside. Edwards hits a Superplex but Alexander counters the follow-up into a C4 Spike. Alexander has the match won but Taven pulls the referee out of the ring, then Taven knocks him out. Kenny King blindsides Alexander with a low blow. Security removes Honor No More from ringside. A second referee makes his way to the ring. Edwards hits the Boston Knee Party but Alexander survives as he kicks out at two. Edwards catches him with a mid-air knee strike, then hits the Tiger Driver for yet another near fall. Both men exchange chops in the middle of the ring with Edwards gaining the upperhand. Edwards spits in Alexander’s face but that only fires him up. Alexander counters the Boston Knee Party into the C4 Spike to win!

After the match, Honor No More jump Alexander from behind. Rich Swann and Heath try to make the save but immediately fall victim to the numbers game. Bully Ray’s music hits and just when it appears that he’s going to “call his shot” for an IMPACT World Title opportunity, he joins forces with Alexander to take out Honor No More! Bully stares down Alexander and hands him the IMPACT World Title as Bound For Glory goes off the air.