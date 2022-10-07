Dirty Dango (Fandango) Debuts In IMPACT Wrestling During Countdown To Bound For Glory

Dirty Dango, formerly Fandango in WWE, has made his IMPACT Wrestling debut tonight during the Countdown to Bound For Glory.
You can watch video of his debut below.
IT'S DIRTY DANGO!!@DirtyDangoCurty #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/TMwAk7UcRx— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 7, 2022
He accepted the open challenge for Brian Myers's IMPACT Digital Media Championship, but ultimately came up short.
#ANDSTILL Digital Media Champion!@Myers_Wrestling#CountdownToBoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/AHLjfNkAjh— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 7, 2022
