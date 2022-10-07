WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Dirty Dango (Fandango) Debuts In IMPACT Wrestling During Countdown To Bound For Glory

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 07, 2022

Dirty Dango (Fandango) Debuts In IMPACT Wrestling During Countdown To Bound For Glory

Dirty Dango, formerly Fandango in WWE, has made his IMPACT Wrestling debut tonight during the Countdown to Bound For Glory.

You can watch video of his debut below.

He accepted the open challenge for Brian Myers's IMPACT Digital Media Championship, but ultimately came up short.


Tags: #impact #dirty dango #brian myers

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78873/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer