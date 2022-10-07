WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jimmy Smith Reveals Triple H Accidentally Let Him Know He Was Fired Before Monday's RAW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 07, 2022



Jimmy Smith took to his Unlocking The Cage podcast, where he spoke about his recent firing from WWE.

"I might as well tell this story, why not? Triple H accidentally told me before the show Monday. He screwed up and told me, he didn't mean to. What happened was, I was doing my prep for the show and we had a production meeting and on-air Seth Rollins had cut a promo saying DC (Daniel Cormier) hates Riddle just as much as I do. So, everybody in the production meeting turns to me and goes, 'What did he mean? Do they have some kind of personal problems?' I'm the MMA guy, right? I said, 'Well, Riddle's been critical of fighter pay in the UFC, and Daniel Cormier is considered kind of a company guy. That could be what he was talking about.' It was the only thing I could think of."

"Before the show, I go up to Riddle and I go, 'Do you and DC have any kind of beef or problem? And he goes, 'No, no, we're cool. He might be upset that I outwrestled Jon Jones and he couldn't. He beat Jon Jones wrestling twice in New York, whatever. So, he goes, 'He may be mad that I outwrestled Jon Jones twice.' I said, 'Oh man, that's a good line, we gotta use that.' So, I go to Triple H who was standing there, I go, 'I just talked to Riddle and he gave me this line about how he outwrestled Jon Jones twice.' And Triple H goes, 'Okay cool, give that note to (Michael) Cole.' And I went, 'Why would I have to give that note to Cole if I'm calling the match on Saturday? Oh, I'm not calling the match on Saturday. Oh, I'm probably fired.' I knew basically the whole show Monday night that I was not coming back. So, when I got the call Tuesday, I was not particularly surprised."

Source: rajah.com
#wwe #jimmy smith #triple h

