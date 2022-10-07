Seth Rollins Doesn't Believe Anyone Is On The Same Level As Himself & Roman Reigns Currently

Seth Rollins was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about himself and Roman Reigns collectively.

“I don’t know if there’s two guys operating on a level as high as ours right now. That’s not to take away from anyone else. You have so many incredible talents that are kicking it into gear. Drew McIntyre comes to mind. So do Kevin Owens and Bianca Belair. There’s a lot of people cooking and have the capability to reach the next level, but when it comes to reactions from the crowd and interaction with our audience, I don’t think there is anybody operating on the level Roman and I are now."

“But here’s the best part. As good as I believe I am, and as good as Roman thinks that he is, the industry is filled with people who think they’re the best. I think that’s awesome. That’s pushing everyone forward. Drew thinks he’s the best. Kenny Omega thinks he’s the best. Mox [Jon Moxley] thinks he’s the best. Will Ospreay thinks he’s the best. I love that confidence and that vibe. That pushes all of us to be our best.”