WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Seth Rollins Doesn't Believe Anyone Is On The Same Level As Himself & Roman Reigns Currently

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 07, 2022

Seth Rollins Doesn't Believe Anyone Is On The Same Level As Himself & Roman Reigns Currently

Seth Rollins was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about himself and Roman Reigns collectively.

“I don’t know if there’s two guys operating on a level as high as ours right now. That’s not to take away from anyone else. You have so many incredible talents that are kicking it into gear. Drew McIntyre comes to mind. So do Kevin Owens and Bianca Belair. There’s a lot of people cooking and have the capability to reach the next level, but when it comes to reactions from the crowd and interaction with our audience, I don’t think there is anybody operating on the level Roman and I are now."

“But here’s the best part. As good as I believe I am, and as good as Roman thinks that he is, the industry is filled with people who think they’re the best. I think that’s awesome. That’s pushing everyone forward. Drew thinks he’s the best. Kenny Omega thinks he’s the best. Mox [Jon Moxley] thinks he’s the best. Will Ospreay thinks he’s the best. I love that confidence and that vibe. That pushes all of us to be our best.”

Seth Rollins Talks The New Version Of His Character

Seth Rollins was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where he spoke about the new version of his character he's been playing [...]

— Guy Incognito Oct 05, 2022 05:11PM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #seth rollins #roman reigns

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78870/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer