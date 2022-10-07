Andrade El Idolo On AEW Run: "I Feel A Little Stagnant And I Want More."

Andrade El Idolo recently spoke with Mas Lucha, where he had positive things to say about Rush getting signed by All Elite Wrestling.
“I am happy that he got signed. I tried to help as much as possible and they (AEW) liked his work. People wanted to see Los Ingobernables back together after I joined WWE. I went to AEW and reforming Los Ingobernables is something awesome and there will be a lot of stuff coming. May be good or it may be bad, I don’t want to get ahead of myself.”
On recent talks with Triple H:
“It’s difficult. I was in WWE and I had a big contract and they offered me an even better contract but I rejected it because I wanted to continue growing, you know? That’s why I chose to go to AEW, but right now I feel a little stagnant and I want more. I feel like I am going through what I was going through in WWE right now. Although I have a great contract and the schedule is good too because the WWE schedule is unimaginable. People believe that you only wrestle once a week, but you wrestle non-televised matches in other cities and countries. Right now, it’s difficult because I want more in AEW, especially now that RUSH came in. Since he joined, I was like I want more. There is lots of stuff happening, including people saying I want to go back to Triple H, but I don’t want to speak too much about that.”
El Idolo continued.
“He gave me an opportunity and helped me a lot in NXT and I spoke to him when I requested my release. We are on good terms and he always mentioned that I can keep in contact with him. I cannot say that I have contacted him recently, but it is difficult due to legalities. And if he wanted to speak to me, my wife works there, so he can always reach out to me from there too. It is difficult at the same time because Ashley (Charlotte Flair) has time off due to personal reasons and she will specify them in future interviews. It was very heavy because she worked on Thursdays to work on Weekends while I traveled on Tuesdays and returned on Thursdays as soon as she was scheduled to leave. Right now we are good because I get to see her more, I hope she comes back soon. With AEW, I don’t know what will happen on Friday.”
⚡ Andrade El Idolo & Sammy Guevara Reportedly Got Into Physical Altercation Backstage At Tonight's AEW Dynamite
Earlier today we reported that Andrade El Idolo has been un-booked from this Friday's episode of AEW Rampage. We also have been keeping up t [...]— Guy Incognito Oct 05, 2022 08:24PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com