Julia Hart Talks Turning Heel, Admits She Was Getting Tired Of Cheerleader Character

Julia Hart was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where she spoke about turning heel and how much of a change it's been.

“Oh my gosh, I was sitting on those stairs for months. I actually didn’t know, I didn’t [know if it was ever gonna happen]. I was like I’m just gonna keep doing me and hopefully we have to do something with this. I’m not gonna let this go to waste, this was a big moment. When it happened, when Malakai misted me, I was like ‘I think I want to do something different.’ Him misting me could create a whole story of me joining the House Of Black. I think I told Jerry Lynn, I was like ‘Wouldn’t it be amazing if I joined House Of Black?’. He was like ‘I think that would be cool.’ At the time, I wasn’t very close with Malakai and he’s a very intimidating presence as it is, not in a bad way but in a good way. I wanted to tell him but I didn’t know how he’d [perceive it]. So I told Jerry and I guess Jerry told him and he came to me and was like ‘You wanna join House Of Black? Do you like the cheerleading stuff, I thought you liked the cheerleading stuff?”. I was like ‘No, I need something different. I need something new and I need something creative, I love dark shit. I love it all, I’m here for it.’ He was like ‘Oh okay, maybe draw out how’d you see the character and do a promo for me.’ I love promos. I would love to talk more. So I did a promo and I showed him and he was like ‘Oh okay, you have something.’ That was pretty much it. I just kept the eye patch and sat for weeks and waited. I was like ‘When is this ever gonna happen?’ I honestly didn’t know. I was just coming to work and doing my job. I just hoped that one day I could join. I was thinking I want something more and then it turned into what it is now.”