AEW Dynamite Draws Over 1 Million Viewers For 3 Year Anniversary Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2022

The viewership for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite is in. The show drew 1,038,000 viewers, up from the 990,000 viewers the week previous. This was the three-year anniversary edition of Dynamite.

In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, the show scored a 0.33 rating, which is down from the 0.34 last week. The show ranked #2 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night, an increase on #9  last week.

#aew #dynamite #ratings

