AEW Dynamite Draws Over 1 Million Viewers For 3 Year Anniversary Show

The viewership for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite is in. The show drew 1,038,000 viewers, up from the 990,000 viewers the week previous. This was the three-year anniversary edition of Dynamite.

In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, the show scored a 0.33 rating, which is down from the 0.34 last week. The show ranked #2 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night, an increase on #9 last week.

