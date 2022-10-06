WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Opening Match For Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2022

Opening Match For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV

Tonight’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV is the go-home show before tomorrow’s Bound for Glory card. PWInsider reports that Frankie Kazarian vs. Kenny King will open the broadcast.

Below is the updated lineup:

-  BTI: Alex Zayne vs. Juice Robinson

- Frankie Kazarian vs. Kenny King

- Steve Maclin vs. Moose

Special Guest Referee: Sami Callihan

- Alex Shelley vs. Matt Taven

- Mia Yim vs. Gisele Shaw

- Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich BFG contract signing

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #impactonaxs

