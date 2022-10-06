Opening Match For Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV

Tonight’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV is the go-home show before tomorrow’s Bound for Glory card. PWInsider reports that Frankie Kazarian vs. Kenny King will open the broadcast.

Below is the updated lineup:

- BTI: Alex Zayne vs. Juice Robinson

- Frankie Kazarian vs. Kenny King

- Steve Maclin vs. Moose

Special Guest Referee: Sami Callihan

- Alex Shelley vs. Matt Taven

- Mia Yim vs. Gisele Shaw

- Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich BFG contract signing

