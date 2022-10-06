Opening Match For Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV

Tonight’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV is the go-home show before tomorrow’s Bound for Glory card. PWInsider reports that Frankie Kazarian vs. Kenny King will open the broadcast.
Below is the updated lineup:
- BTI: Alex Zayne vs. Juice Robinson
- Frankie Kazarian vs. Kenny King
- Steve Maclin vs. Moose
Special Guest Referee: Sami Callihan
- Alex Shelley vs. Matt Taven
- Mia Yim vs. Gisele Shaw
- Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich BFG contract signing
⚡ IMPACT Knockout Wants To Wrestle Josh Alexander
The Artist Formerly Known as Havok wants to wrestle Josh Alexander and Eddie Edwards. During an interview with Tru Heel Heat, IMPACT Knockou [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 06, 2022 04:26PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com