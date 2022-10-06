WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Mexican Star Bandido Signing With AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2022

A report from Fightful Select revealed that top indy star Bandido had signed a full-time contract with AEW, although that appears to be wrong. F4Wonline.com is reporting that sources have revealed that the ROH champion has stated that the company made him an offer but he hasn't signed anything.

The offer was reportedly made following Bandido's match against Chris Jericho last week on Dynamite. In a Spanish interview, Bandido revealed that AEW CEO Tony Khan and Jericho both pulled him aside following the match and tried to get him to sign a contract.

Khan is reportedly very high on signing Bandido.

WWE has also offered Bandido a contract, but the feeling is he will eventually sign with All Elite Wrestling.

Tags: #aew #bandido

