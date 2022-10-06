WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Jake "The Snake" Roberts & The Undertaker Had A Snake Attack A Stripper For Saying Wrestling Is Fake

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 06, 2022

Jake "The Snake" Roberts & The Undertaker Had A Snake Attack A Stripper For Saying Wrestling Is Fake

Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently took to the DDP Snake Pit podcast, where he recalled going to a strip joint with The Undertaker.

“[Undertaker] and I finished a show in Houston, and we were really tired , and we just wanted to go somewhere where we could listen to music and drink a couple of beers. As soon as we came in [to the strip club] the best-looking girl in the place starts ragging on both of us, ‘Oh, lookey here. It’s the phoney wrestlers. You guys are s***. Y’all ain’t nothing. You’re not fighters. You’re not wrestlers. You’re just doing a stupid act. Wrestling fans are stupid,’ and just kept going on. … We sat down and she’s still on stage doing this s***. She quit dancing.”

“Somebody told her I’m Jake The Snake Roberts. Oh my God, you’re the absolute worst. You and that phony snake. … I know that snake’s not real.’ … If you had it with you, I’d get on stage, I’d show everybody it’s not real, I’d dance with it. Before I could say anything, [Undertaker] said, ‘Go get that motherf*****.'”

“I brought it in, in the bag, set it on the table. This bimbo walks over, jerks it out of the bag. She gets up on stage … turns and makes some moves. … She starts dancing, she’s going around the pole. The third time, the snake struck perfect. Got the whole nipple in his mouth and he’s biting. She’s screaming, but she’s still running around the pole. She lets go of the snake, it’s holding on by her nipple and she’s screaming her ass off.”

Jake "The Snake" Roberts Takes Credit For The Successes Of Undertaker, Stone Cold, Shawn Michaels, Road Warriors & More

Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently spoke on the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, speaking on his contributions to the pro wrestli [...]

— Guy Incognito Oct 05, 2022 12:40AM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #undertaker #jake roberts

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78854/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer