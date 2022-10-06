Serkan's Scrutiny: What Went Wrong With Andrade El Idolo's AEW Run?

Salutations, you slugs. Welcome to the first entry of Serkan's Scrutiny right here on WNS.

Today, we're going to be taking a look at Andrade El Idolo's time in AEW... since it seems like that's coming to a crisp, refreshing end. Is that a good thing or a bad thing? Where is DDP? I need answers.

So let's rewind back to June 2021: Vickie Guerrero comes out to a chorus of boos, pulling her "excuse me!" shtick that got her X-Pac Heat in WWE. Not sure why we needed that gimmick to carry over to another company, but hey, Tony's the billionaire. Not me. But I should be. I already wrote a whole sentence for this retrospective. I've done more to earn it than anyone.

Anyway. Vickie comes out and interrupts Mark Henry and Tony Schiavone, and introduces the then-debuting Andrade El Idolo. What made it so awkward was she announced his name and the crowd was so busy booing her for being a shrieking banshee that they didn't even notice what she said. Even the commentators were in an awkward pause of trying to recover the moment and ultimately failing. But then Andrade walked out and everyone popped big for him. Unfortunately, he can't cut a promo to save his life and this segment was absolutely horrible.

If you disagree: feel free to drop a comment below. I won't read it but you'll feel better getting it out of your system.

This eternally midcard star then had several vignettes throughout the television show, which included things like doing an interview with Jim Ross where he wanted to become AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

For those keeping score at home, that never happened.

But maybe he can win the OVW Championship or main event IMPACT or something. I hear MLW is hiring.

Remember when Chavo Guerrero was in his corner for a hot minute? That was weird.

The biggest thing he probably did in his AEW run was probably when he did a backflip while Cody Rhodes threw himself through a flaming table. Which is pretty funny. But otherwise, he was mostly in lackluster feuds, toiling away in the Hardy Family Office storyline and taking it over... which worked out well, since nearly everyone involved in that doesn't often get booked on the main shows anymore.

Fast forward to today times, Andrade seems to be on his way out of AEW.

He was supposed to have a match on AEW Rampage against Preston Vance where, if he loses, he's gone from AEW. But then apparently he got into a backstage fight with Sammy Guevara and now he's just gone and they dropped the whole thing and it's like it never happened and now he's just out the door. A tragic end to a beautiful run.

(If you couldn't tell, I snickered like a three year old saying his run was good. I did that grindy-nose snort laugh to myself. Because this run sucked, and it wasn't very good.)

So now we're just left wondering what's next for the young whippersnapper. Will he go back to WWE? The answer is "probably." Gotta get that Papa H honeymoon phase rolling, folks. We got season premieres and rebrandings to do.

By the way, Andrade's entire AEW run is summarized in a single paragraph on his Wikipedia page.

Did you enjoy Andrade's AEW run? If you did, he might fight you... because I don't think he enjoyed his AEW run at all. But that's purely speculation. Based in facts. Because I have eyes and common sense.

You think you're smarter than Andrade El Idolo? Make like Alex Riley and say it to his face, then.