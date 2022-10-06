WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jeff Hardy Will Not Be Returning To AEW Anytime Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2022

Jeff Hardy will not be back on AEW television anytime soon.

PWInsider reports that Hardy is still under contract with the company but he is not going to be brought back until his legal issues are resolved. Hardy has a pre-trial hearing scheduled this coming Wednesday for a DUO.

Hardy's attorneys waived his right to a fast trial which was set for July but it was pushed until this month. AEW is keen for Hardy to show he has cleaned up and can stay off alcohol with the company supporting him with treatment following his most recent arrest. 

WNS wishes Jeff Hardy all the best in his recovery and eventual return to the ring.

Tags: #aew #jeff hardy

