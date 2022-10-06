WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

AEW Stars Announce Recent Engagement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2022

AEW Stars Announce Recent Engagement

AEW star Julia Hart has announced that she and former Nightmare Family member Lee Johnson are engaged to marry. During a recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast Hart recalled meeting Johnson at the Nightmare Factory confirming Johnson is now her fiance, Hart said:

“We are engaged. Now, it sounds weird saying ‘boyfriend,’ I’m like, ‘what?’ he’s my fiance. Nobody really knows that but we also don’t care, but we also didn’t make a huge post about it. Anyway, we did meet at the Nightmare Factory, we were just friends at first.

“Then one day he asked me, he’s like, ‘hey, do you want to get pizza and watch wrestling?’ And I was like, ‘sure.’ I didn’t really have any friends in Georgia so I was like, ‘sure, I’m not doing anything.’ Then the next thing you know we are literally hanging out until 7 a.m just talking and just clicking, having the best time ever.

“He’s the best, I don’t know, I just couldn’t ask for anyone better. He’s like my dream man. He just has everything I could ask for in a guy, it’s great. I can’t wait for him to come back.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Read more AEW news:

Tony Khan Believes This Is The Greatest Year Of Chris Jericho's Career

Tony Khan was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement, where he spoke about Chris Jericho's current run in AEW. "In addition to MOX, who's [...]

— Guy Incognito Oct 05, 2022 01:36PM

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #aew #julia hart #lee johnson #nightmare family

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78851/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer