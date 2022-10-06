AEW Stars Announce Recent Engagement

AEW star Julia Hart has announced that she and former Nightmare Family member Lee Johnson are engaged to marry. During a recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast Hart recalled meeting Johnson at the Nightmare Factory confirming Johnson is now her fiance, Hart said:

“We are engaged. Now, it sounds weird saying ‘boyfriend,’ I’m like, ‘what?’ he’s my fiance. Nobody really knows that but we also don’t care, but we also didn’t make a huge post about it. Anyway, we did meet at the Nightmare Factory, we were just friends at first.

“Then one day he asked me, he’s like, ‘hey, do you want to get pizza and watch wrestling?’ And I was like, ‘sure.’ I didn’t really have any friends in Georgia so I was like, ‘sure, I’m not doing anything.’ Then the next thing you know we are literally hanging out until 7 a.m just talking and just clicking, having the best time ever.

“He’s the best, I don’t know, I just couldn’t ask for anyone better. He’s like my dream man. He just has everything I could ask for in a guy, it’s great. I can’t wait for him to come back.”