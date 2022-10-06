Jim Ross Says AEW Rampage Is "High Priority"

Jim Ross, who is the announcer for AEW Rampage, addressed the current state of the show during his most recent podcast, noting the broadcast is a "high priority" for the company right now:

“Rampage is a high priority right now within the confines of AEW. We want to make this Friday night show good and build a loyal audience and I think we’re going to do that. I really do. I enjoy the opportunity. I did the show with Excalibur and Schiavone and I love it. Just loved it. We had so much fun. When you cut your roster of announcers down to three, everything becomes more manageable. You’re not driving in so much traffic. That was the goal there.”

AEW President Tony Khan recently noted they had plans to “step it up” with Rampage heading into 2022 during an interview with Ariel Helwani.

