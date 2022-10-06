WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Jim Ross Says AEW Rampage Is "High Priority"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2022

Jim Ross Says AEW Rampage Is "High Priority"

Jim Ross, who is the announcer for AEW Rampage, addressed the current state of the show during his most recent podcast, noting the broadcast is a "high priority" for the company right now:

“Rampage is a high priority right now within the confines of AEW. We want to make this Friday night show good and build a loyal audience and I think we’re going to do that. I really do. I enjoy the opportunity. I did the show with Excalibur and Schiavone and I love it. Just loved it. We had so much fun. When you cut your roster of announcers down to three, everything becomes more manageable. You’re not driving in so much traffic. That was the goal there.”

AEW President Tony Khan recently noted they had plans to “step it up” with Rampage heading into 2022 during an interview with Ariel Helwani.

Read more AEW news:

Tony Khan Says WWE Scopes Out Talent By Watching AEW Dark, And If You Disagree "You're Full Of S***"

Tony Khan was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where he spoke about some recent accusations he made about WWE scoping out [...]

— Guy Incognito Oct 06, 2022 12:51PM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #aew #rampage #jim ross

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78850/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer