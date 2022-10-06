WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jimmy Smith Confirms His Departure From WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2022

Following the news that WWE is changing their commentary teams for RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Lead RAW commentator Jimmy Smith has confirmed his departure from the company and issued the following statement on Twitter:

"Just wanted to say, now that the story is officially out, that my time with the WWE is officially done. Had a lot of fun and met some great people. Really and truly blown away by the acceptance from the WWE fans! You folks make it work every week and your enthusiasm was amazing!"

