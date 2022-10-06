WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New WWE Commentary Teams For WWE RAW, SmackDown and NXT Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2022

A new report from Variety.com has confirmed an earlier report from insider source @WrestleVotes on Twitter that there would be changes to the WWE RAW and SmackDown commentary teams starting with the 2022 "season premiere" episodes.

The new teams are believed to be as follows:

RAW: Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves
SmackDown: Michael Cole and Wade Barrett
NXT: Vic Joseph and Booker T

Variety added that Cathy Kelley is returning as a backstage interviewer. Byron Saxton will also be doing backstage interviews.

Fightful.com is reporting that Jimmy Smith is done with WWE as a commentator.


