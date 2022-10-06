New WWE Commentary Teams For WWE RAW, SmackDown and NXT Revealed

A new report from Variety.com has confirmed an earlier report from insider source @WrestleVotes on Twitter that there would be changes to the WWE RAW and SmackDown commentary teams starting with the 2022 "season premiere" episodes.

The new teams are believed to be as follows:

RAW: Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves

SmackDown: Michael Cole and Wade Barrett

NXT: Vic Joseph and Booker T

Variety added that Cathy Kelley is returning as a backstage interviewer. Byron Saxton will also be doing backstage interviews.

Fightful.com is reporting that Jimmy Smith is done with WWE as a commentator.