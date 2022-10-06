Tony Khan Says WWE Scopes Out Talent By Watching AEW Dark, And If You Disagree "You're Full Of S***"

Tony Khan was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where he spoke about some recent accusations he made about WWE scoping out talents on AEW Dark to sign for themselves.

“At one point, I think AEW Dark was the premiere tryout system in America...There are plenty of people who would tell you that WWE was recruiting off AEW Dark during the pandemic. And if anybody says that’s not true, okay, whatever, you’re full of shit.”

Khan was very happy about the AEW Dynamite Three Year Anniversary show having 15 extra minutes.

“The biggest thing is, I would love to have more time. Because I think it would pay off and everything would get stronger if there were more hours of TV.”

On if AEW will ever go head-to-head with WWE:

“That’s not really my choice. Like, I don’t decide when the show is on.”

On the original plans for Dynamite:

“Tuesday or Wednesday were the only days I was gonna do [Dynamite]...because I couldn’t do any other day. Friday I could also do, but I didn’t think it made sense unless it was where Rampage is. But I also didn’t think that should be the first show we did...I thought that made a lot of sense for the second show.”

On clamping down his authority on wrestlers who work for him:

“I’m not Bill Watts. I’m not enforcing things that way. I think the world has changed a lot. I have a lot of really good relationships with the people here...I don’t necessarily think that was the case [that the inmates were running the asylum], but I do think right now we’re in a really good place as a roster, as a company.”

Khan ended with this: