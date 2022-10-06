WWE Reportedly Planning Commentary Changes On RAW Season Premiere This Monday

A new report is coming in via Wrestlevotes, stating that WWE is planning on making changes to the Monday Night RAW commentary team on this Monday's season premiere episode.
You can read the tweet below.
I’m told to expect a commentary change on RAW with the season premiere this coming week. Other minor aspects of both shows are also set to get altered as well.— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 6, 2022
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com