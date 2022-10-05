WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Liv Morgan Would Be Willing To Roll Through Thumb Tacks While Lit On Fire To Prove Herself To Wrestling Fans

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 05, 2022

Liv Morgan was recently interviewed by Cageside Seats, where she spoke about how much she loves professional wrestling.

“There’s nothing that I won’t do. And I mean that so very genuinely. There’s absolutely nothing that I wouldn’t do. And there’s especially nothing that I wouldn’t do to keep this championship. Ronda’s gonna have to kill me. Like, I’ve said it before, but I just mean that so quite literally. You’re gonna have to get creative if you think anything’s gonna keep me down from keeping my championship."

“There’s a passion about it. You have to love something with your whole entire heart and soul. And I don’t know how else to show my love for wrestling then to like show you guys that I will do anything for this. I will put my body through anything just so you could understand how much this means to me and how much I love this. I don’t know how else to really explain it more than that. It’s like, for you to understand what this means to me, I will roll through thumb tacks, on fire."

Are you enjoying Liv Morgan's current run?

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #liv morgan

