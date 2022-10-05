Konnan Describes Stokely Hathaway As "Very Un-Entertaining"

Konnan was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about Stokely Hathaway's current run in AEW.

“First of all, Stokely … very un-entertaining. I don’t know why he gets so much TV. People think because you criticize somebody, you don’t like them. I like this guy, but I’m not hating. I’m just stating.”

On the newly-formed faction of The Firm:

“Think of the panorama I just threw you. Lee Moriarty, W. Morrisey, the Gunn Brothers, and Ethan Page. Think of that crew in your mind. Do any guys look like they would actually hang out with each other?”

What do you think? Do you like Stokely and The Firm? Dislike them? Let everyone know in the comments below.