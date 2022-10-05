WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Konnan Describes Stokely Hathaway As "Very Un-Entertaining"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 05, 2022

Konnan Describes Stokely Hathaway As "Very Un-Entertaining"

Konnan was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about Stokely Hathaway's current run in AEW.

“First of all, Stokely … very un-entertaining. I don’t know why he gets so much TV. People think because you criticize somebody, you don’t like them. I like this guy, but I’m not hating. I’m just stating.”

On the newly-formed faction of The Firm:

“Think of the panorama I just threw you. Lee Moriarty, W. Morrisey, the Gunn Brothers, and Ethan Page. Think of that crew in your mind. Do any guys look like they would actually hang out with each other?”

What do you think? Do you like Stokely and The Firm? Dislike them? Let everyone know in the comments below.

Tony Khan Talks Possibility Of Starting AEW On-Demand Video Service

Tony Khan was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement, where he was asked about future avenues of redistributing the AEW video library. &ld [...]

— Guy Incognito Oct 05, 2022 12:29AM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #konnan #stokely hathaway #lee moriarty #w morrisey #colten gunn #austin gunn #ethan page

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78830/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer