Jake "The Snake" Roberts Feels Brock Lesnar Ending The Undertaker's Streak Was "A Waste Of An Opportunity" To Get Someone Else Over

During the latest episode of DDP Snake Pit, Jake "The Snake" Roberts spoke about The Undertaker's streak ending at the hands of Brock Lesnar.
“No, they did not [make the right decision.] Why waste it? Because it wasn’t needed. Lesnar was already a monster, right? He was a badass, he was a monster. He didn’t need that push. If [they’d] have done it with somebody that wasn’t at that level, then I’d say ‘Okay, yeah, that’d be good.’ Because you’re bringing somebody up. To do it with a guy that’s equal with you, you haven’t accomplished anything but waste the opportunity to get somebody over.”
Roberts continued.
“If you’d have done it with Roman Reigns, yeah. That would’ve been something. But, to get the most out of that, you’ve gotta bring somebody that’s down here, up to here. That’s how you get a sustainable pop. You know what they got out of that the way they did it? Disgust.”
