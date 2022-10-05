Tony Khan Talks Possibility Of Starting AEW On-Demand Video Service

Tony Khan was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement, where he was asked about future avenues of redistributing the AEW video library.

“I’m going to continue to work to make sure that the great library we’re building is available to the fans in the best possible way. Just getting it available would be a really good start. It would be very easy to just slap them all up there.”

“I got other stuff that people have never seen. For example, a great wrestling show that I’m sitting on that’s a pay per view that nobody’s ever seen is the House Always Wins 2021. It is an awesome show. People came out and were like, ‘That is a pay per view.’ Well, we actually did it with a commentary. I guess a good thing to consider it to, would be like, I told the people there this is like an ECW arena show because it’s like a tape that eventually people will see and you all are seeing it like a house show but we are recording this with commentary. Tony Schiavone was on commentary and we had a great thing going.”

“The first half of the show Eddie Kingston did, and then Eddie went out and wrestled the second half. Then also in the first half of the show there was a Battle Royal, and the winner of the Battle Royal wrestled Darby at the end of the show, Then I told the crowd that I’ve got two people in the Battle Royal picked out to do commentary in the second half while Eddie wrestled because we had a small crew. There’s a wild ending and a bunch of great matches, a lot of the biggest stars in AEW, and it’s really fun with some great matches. That’s in the library. It’s cool. The Jericho cruise shows are in the library. There are some other really fun things that we’ve never released and shows that I’m just saying, ‘Hey, I’m gonna hold these because I think they are great assets.’”