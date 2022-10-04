IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory Titanium VIP Package Details Announced

Ahead of Friday's Bound for Glory Pay Per View in Albany, New York, IMPACT Wrestling has announced the details of their Titanium VIP Ticket Packages.
Check out the entire press release from Impact Wrestling below:
Titanium VIP Ticket Perks for Bound For Glory Weekend in Albany
Here is what is included in the Titanium VIP Ticket Package for the upcoming shows in Albany, Friday & Saturday, October 7-8:
Front-row tickets for both nights.
First fans admitted into the arena; you will receive a wristband, so you are easily identified.
Ringside Commemorative Photo-op after the show on Friday.
Commemorative Photo-op with IMPACT stars before the show on Saturday.
1 Mounted Commemorative Event Poster.
Collectibles Packet with 3 autographed match-used canvas swatches and 3 8×10 photos.
Raffle tickets for Memorabilia Prizes. Drawing will be held after the show on Saturday night and the winner must be present. Prizes include a Match-Used Turnbuckle, Match-Used Ring-Skirt & a $100 ShopIMPACT Gift Certificate.
As always, thanks for your support of IMPACT Wrestling.
