Tonight's WWE NXT To Feature A Visual Change

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 04, 2022

Tonight's WWE NXT will feature a visual change.

During Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted that a new stage and set will debut tonight for the return of live broadcasting.

"As I talked about a couple of days ago, there's gonna be a new set of some sort," Alvarez said. "But I was told it was not gonna be as dramatic as the switch from NXT 1.0 to NXT 2.0."

WWE recently reverted the NXT logo to feature more gold, so one would assume the set will be reflective of this change.

Tonight's NXT card:

- Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons, and Zoey Stark vs. Toxic Attraction

- Andre Case vs. Von Wagner for a spot in the North American Title Ladder Match

- Grayson Waller welcomes Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez to "The Grayson Waller Effect"

