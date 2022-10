10 Matches Scheduled For Tonight's AEW Dark

AEW Dark returns tonight with a new episode at 7 PM EST. AEW has announced a 10-match card for tonight’s show, which you can check out below:

- Abadon vs. Freya States

- AR Fox vs. Ari Daivari

- Dante Martin & Matt Sydal vs. The Workhorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry)

- Iron Savages vs. Gus De La Vega & Levy Valenzuela

- Marina Shafir vs. Sio Nieves

- Robyn Renegade vs. Skye Blue

- Eli Isom & Chris Farrow vs. The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi)

- Slim J vs. Blake Christian

- Terry Kid vs. Parker Boudreaux

- Rohit Raju & Invictus Khash vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods